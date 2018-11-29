Broncos working out Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman is getting another chance.

According to Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com, the former Bills starter is getting a workout with the Broncos.

That’s amazing on its face, since Peterman may actually be the worst starting quarterback in league history.

That’s not a personal slight, he is by all accounts a fine human being and teammate. He was just very bad at his job.

In eight career games (four starts), Peterman had three touchdowns and 12 interceptions, including the five-pick outburst in his starting debut.

That game came when the Bills decided to bench the utterly capable Tyrod Taylor, who needless to say got his job back and ended up helping the Bills snap a 17-year playoff drought. When the Bills let Taylor walk and made a deal to draft Josh Allen in the first round this year, they yet again gave Peterman the starting job, and he responded by going 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in the opener.

The Bills eventually had to pull the plug, unable to look at the rest of their roster with a straight face.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, Peterman will be part of the Broncos large cattle-call workouts, with an eye toward signing players to futures contracts for next season.

In a sense, it’s good that he’s getting another chance, everyone deserves some opportunity for redemption. And given the beataing he’s taken, you can’t help but root for Peterman to change the storyline about his career.

But it remains interesting that the Broncos would be the one giving it to him, when they’ve turned their back on actual talented quarterbacks in the past.