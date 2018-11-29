Cam Newton: “I just feel in control”

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has an MVP award on his mantel.

But to his mind, he’s never played better than he’s playing right now.

Newton said he feels like a far more complete player than at any point in his career, including when he led an odd menagerie of receivers to a 15-1 record and the league’s highest-scoring offense in 2015.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m playing the best football of my career,” Newton said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. “Straight-up. I just feel in control. There’s no question marks. My assuredness of every single play, I know exactly what I’m supposed to do. . . . It’s just, I don’t want to sound ‘like that’, but I know my worth. I know who I am. . . . That’s all personal. And that comes with preparation.

“I feel like, when somebody is at their best and facing me, and I’m at my best, we win. You know what I’m saying?”

While that might sound less-than-humble, Newton’s also speaking from a factual basis. Buoyed by a new (and actual) offensive coordinator in Norv Turner and a fleet of quick-twitch receiving targets, Newton is excelling.

He’s setting a new career-high with a 69.6 completion percentage (his previous high was 61.7), and has registered a passer rating of 100 in six straight games. He’s thrown 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, a bigger margin than he’s put on the board in that category as well.

He benefits from playing at a time when passing numbers are up league-wide, but he’s also frustrated that his personal play hasn’t translated into more wins, and that still bothers him.

“[In the past when I was playing my best], I was rewarded with victories,” he said. “Now, it’s tougher that we’re not winning. . . .

“The selfish me would have been like, ‘Oh, I’m good. We ain’t losing because of me. But that’s not where I am right now in my career.”

If he keeps playing this way, the Panthers still have a solid chance to make the playoffs in a muddled NFC wild card field.