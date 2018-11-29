Cardinals cut Charles Kanoff

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted quarterback Charles Kanoff from the practice squad Saturday to keep him from being poached by another NFL team. They cut him Thursday, exposing him to whatever team was interested in signing him.

Kanoff became the third quarterback on the roster behind Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon but was inactive Sunday against the Chargers.

In the preseason, Kanoff completed 15 of 36 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Kanoff set Princeton career records for passing yards (7,510) and completions (655) while setting Ivy League and school single-season records in 2017 as a senior with 3,474 passing yards and a 73.2 completion percentage. He was named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.