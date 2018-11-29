Cardinals place Jeremy Vujnovich on IR, sign Will Holden

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced that they have placed offensive lineman Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve.

Vujnovich started two games and played three others before injuring his hamstring. The Cardinals already have lost offensive linemen Justin Pugh, A.Q. Shipley and John Wetzel for the season.

The Cardinals signed offensive lineman Will Holden to take Vujnovich’s roster spot.

Holden played in seven games, with five starts, last season after Arizona drafted him in the fifth round.

The Cardinals waived him out of the preseason, and he spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Saints before New Orleans waived him Wednesday.

Arizona also announced it has re-signed cornerback Chris Jones to the practice squad. The Cardinals cut him from their active roster Tuesday.