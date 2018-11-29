Chris Jones snags AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Chiefs offense has garnered most of the attention this season, but one of the team’s defensive players had a strong November.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones recorded at least one sack in each of the team’s three games this month and has been a consistent source of pressure for Kansas City. The NFL recognized that performance by naming Jones as the AFC’s defensive player of the month.

Jones had five sacks in total over the team’s three games and has been credited with eight quarterback hits and six tackles for loss over that span. He also forced a fumble against the Cardinals in Week 10 and knocked down three passes during a busy month of work.

The 2016 second-round pick is up to nine sacks on the season, which ties him with linebacker Dee Ford for the team lead as the Chiefs prepare for the final five games of the regular season.