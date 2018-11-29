Cowboys rolling over Saints early, with 10-0 lead

Getty Images

Did the Cowboys and Saints change uniforms tonight?

There’s a long way to go, but in the first quarter, the Cowboys looked more like the Saints than the Saints. Dallas leads 10-0, scoring on two of three drives.

The Cowboys had a first-and-goal from the Saints 6 on their first drive before settling for a 26-yard Brett Maher field goal. They cashed in on their third drive.

Dallas went 85 yards in only eight plays, scoring a touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliott.

In the first quarter, the Cowboys had nine first downs and 152 total yards. The Saints picked up their initial first down on the final play of the quarter on Drew Brees‘ first completion after an 0-for-4 start and have 16 yards.

The Cowboys held the ball for 12:01 of the 15 minutes.

Elliott has rushed for 31 yards on eight carries, and Prescott has completed 9 of 11 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.