Darren Sproles set to work at Eagles practice Thursday

Running back Darren Sproles has not played in a game since Week One and hasn’t practiced since November 7 because of a hamstring injury, but one of those things is set to change on Thursday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Sproles is set to get some work when the team hits the practice field later in the day. Pederson said at his press conference that Sproles “wants to be on the field so bad” and the session will give some idea about how close he might be to a full return to action.

Sproles was injured in the season opener against the Falcons and only played three games last season before tearing his ACL and breaking his arm, so he has not gotten much game action over the last two seasons. If he is well enough to return to the lineup, Sproles will give the team another option behind Josh Adams as Pederson anointed Adams the lead back earlier this week.

Pederson said cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas will also get some work on Thursday as the team kicks off on-field preparations for Monday’s game against Washington.