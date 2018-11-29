Devin Funchess, Curtis Samuel return to practice for Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks because of a back injury, but he may be on track to return to the lineup.

Funchess didn’t practice on Wednesday, although the team said there non-injury reasons for his absence and those have apparently been taken care of because Funchess was back on the field with the team on Thursday. His level of participation will be listed on the team’s injury report later in the day.

Funchess was joined on the practice field by Curtis Samuel, who was out of practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Samuel did play against Seattle and caught a touchdown from Cam Newton in the loss.

Assuming both guys are good to go, the Panthers will have all of their receivers available for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.