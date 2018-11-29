Dolphins’ Danny Amendola misses second straight practice

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is out of practice again.

Amendola is not on the field with the rest of the Dolphins at today’s practice, making it the second straight he has missed after suffering a knee injury last week.

That would seem to indicate Amendola is a long shot to be ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Bills. The Dolphins will announce Amendola’s status on Friday, but missing two practices in a row with a knee injury is never a good sign.

The 33-year-old Amendola has had plenty of injury issues in the past, but this year he’s started all 11 games and is the Dolphins’ leading receiver, with 48 catches for 469 yards this season. The Dolphins also recently put wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve, and the wide receiver they called up from the practice squad to replace Grant, Isaiah Ford, may be pressed into duty this week with the Dolphins finding themselves thin at the position.