Doug Baldwin doesn’t like how Richard Sherman’s stint in Seattle ended

Posted by Charean Williams on November 29, 2018, 5:16 PM EST
It’s not just another game for Richard Sherman and the Seahawks, and Doug Baldwin admitted Sherman isn’t just another cornerback he will face Sunday.

Sherman and Baldwin remain close and have talked even more this week than they usually do.

Sherman said Thursday he didn’t expect the Seahawks to cut him while he was hurt. Seattle released Sherman, who was rehabbing a torn Achilles, in the offseason to save $11 million in salary cap space for 2018.

Baldwin was more blunt in his assessment of the situation.

“I thought it was really s****y to be honest with you, how it ended,” Baldwin said, via video from Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I would really have liked for him to stay here and had an opportunity to finish his career with this organization, but it’s part of the business. It doesn’t work that way.”

Sherman, 30, spent the first seven seasons of his career in Seattle. He signed with the 49ers soon after the Seahawks cut him.

He has allowed only 16 catches for 266 yards this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Baldwin hopes Sherman receives a warm reception from the fans for “everything he’s done for this organization.”

4 responses to “Doug Baldwin doesn’t like how Richard Sherman’s stint in Seattle ended

  1. I hope Sherman does what he did during his entire seven-year career in Seattle, which is grab Baldwin’s jersey on every single passing play.

  2. He most certainly will NOT get a warm reception in Seattle.

    He simply won’t shut his yap, and apparently isn’t finished airing his grievances.

    .. at the rate he’s going, he may NEVER get the reception he deserves. Which is sad, because he was one h@lluva player, and the embodiment of pretty much everything they built.

  3. It’s time too boo him now. He left a blazed path of destruction behind as he left. The way he talked about the team and the franchise. But after all is said and done, and he returns one day after all is said and done, he’ll be cheered again. Just for the simple fact he help propel Seattle to it’s only super bowl.

  4. Players who want to stay in one place for their careers need to talk to their agents.
    It is up to the player what they want. If you want top dollar, you take the risk. Take the Revis route and only sign short term big money contracts. Nothing wrong with that, but you have to keep playing at a high level, risk injury and probably move a lot. No warm and fuzzy,just business & money. If you want to stay in one place you will probably get one , maybe two big contracts. As your skills diminish, you need to realize you are going to get a haircut or go else where.

