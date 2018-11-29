Doug Baldwin doesn’t like how Richard Sherman’s stint in Seattle ended

Getty Images

It’s not just another game for Richard Sherman and the Seahawks, and Doug Baldwin admitted Sherman isn’t just another cornerback he will face Sunday.

Sherman and Baldwin remain close and have talked even more this week than they usually do.

Sherman said Thursday he didn’t expect the Seahawks to cut him while he was hurt. Seattle released Sherman, who was rehabbing a torn Achilles, in the offseason to save $11 million in salary cap space for 2018.

Baldwin was more blunt in his assessment of the situation.

“I thought it was really s****y to be honest with you, how it ended,” Baldwin said, via video from Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I would really have liked for him to stay here and had an opportunity to finish his career with this organization, but it’s part of the business. It doesn’t work that way.”

Sherman, 30, spent the first seven seasons of his career in Seattle. He signed with the 49ers soon after the Seahawks cut him.

He has allowed only 16 catches for 266 yards this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Baldwin hopes Sherman receives a warm reception from the fans for “everything he’s done for this organization.”