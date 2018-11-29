Doug Williams admits Washington didn’t talk to all former Reuben Foster teammates

On Tuesday, Washington justified its decision to make a waivers claim for linebacker Reuben Foster by declaring that the powers-that-be spoke to Foster’s former Alabama teammates who currently play for the team. On Wednesday, it became clear that 40 percent of them weren’t contacted.

So what really happened?

We didn’t hold a convention,” senior V.P. of player personnel Doug Williams told The Team 980 on Thursday. “It wasn’t like we talked to all five. . . . The ones we did talk to knew him very well.”

Here’s the quote from the P.R.-driven press release aimed at explaining the move to give safe harbor to a player who has been accused twice this year of domestic violence: “[W]e decided to investigate the situation with Reuben further by claiming his rights after candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance.”

Technically, the statement is true and accurate. Still, why not talk to all five? How hard would that have been? What if one of the players to whom the team didn’t speak would have said something like, “Off the record, none of this surprises me”?

The fact that the team didn’t talk to all five underscores the reality that Washington simply took a blind flier on Foster, squatting on his rights and paying him more than $250,000 for dibs on his services in 2019, if/when he’s cleared to play. And it also shows that they did the absolute bare minimum to explore Foster’s true character before adding him to the team, opting instead to defer the bulk of the research to the days, weeks, and months to come.

The NFL can’t be happy with that. The story dominated sports and non-sports news on Wednesday, showing up in morning shows and nightly news and otherwise making the league seem insensitive to the scourge of domestic violence.

23 responses to “Doug Williams admits Washington didn’t talk to all former Reuben Foster teammates

  2. It’s amazing how badly the Redskins have messed this up. If you’re going to get a guy like Reuben off waivers just stick to those guns. They’re just making themselves look incompetent on top of out of touch.

  4. It’s beyond sickening. That the NFL didn’t even block the Redskins from even claiming him shows such a disconnect to domestic violence (multiple times in this case) and that it’s ok to still be employed . Black eye for a league that has so many of them.

  9. I mean….the guy’s scumbag, but we’re trying to put together a competitive football team here, not a church choir. You can be a mass murderer for all I care, as long as you don’t kill anyone with the team and don’t catch a case while you’re here. It’s not a morality contest, all that should matter is “can he play?” and “is he available to take the field?” If you think he’ll be suspended or in jail, that’s fine, I get that. But I’ll take anyone on a team who can play and won’t cause an issue with teammates and coaches, bad guy or not. You can bury the guy under the jail, I wouldn’t argue, but until that day comes, it’s a simple equation of if he can help you win or not. Charles Barkley ain’t your kids’ role model, and neither should this guy.

  15. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, PLEASE don’t look to the NFL to calibrate your moral compass. There are thousands of men and women employed by the NFL who do great work in their communities and should be looked up to, but when the dust settles winning and making money is all they care about.

    We’ve seen it time and time again that if a player is good enough the owners/gm’s are willing to overlook ANYTHING if it means W’s and dollar signs.

  18. VP Doug Williams on talking to the #Alabama players on the team about #Reuben Foster – “We didn’t hold a convention…it wasn’t like we talked to all five…the ones we did talk to knew him very well…”

  20. Misleading headline. Washington never claimed they talked to all of Foster’s teammates from Alabama. Their initial statement was that they talked to “a number of” them, i.e., some but not all. The latest statement from Doug Williams is fully consistent with that. Williams’ statement wasn’t an admission but a reiteration of what the team said previously.

    It’s easy to understand why most teams passed on Foster. It’s still not entirely clear how much of an inquiry Washington made. I’m not sure it’s fair to say they did that they took a “blind flier” or to speculate about what others might have said about Foster. In any case, they now have plenty of time to do their research on him.

  22. What if………she isn’t telling the truth?
    What if………he didn’t do it?

    Granted, I wouldn’t want him on my team (If I’m a GM) b/c of poor decision making. If you’ve already been down this road w/her & you keep her around…you might be too dumb to play for my team.

