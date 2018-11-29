Drew Brees has 39 yards passing, Saints no points at half

AP

The Cowboys did exactly what they needed to do in the first half and exactly what thy said they would do in the first half.

They lead 13-0, having possessed the ball for 21 minutes, 49 seconds.

It was the first time a team has shut out the Saints in the first half since the Cowboys led New Orleans 24-0 at halftime in 2014.

DeMarcus Lawrence, who used colorful language to predict the Cowboys would hit them in the mouth and “choke their ass out,” backed up his bluster. He had four tackles, including a stop of Alvin Kamara at the 1-yard line on the Saints’ only scoring opportunity of the first half, a sack and a forced fumble.

Brees, the MVP favorite, had his worst first half since joining the Saints in 2006. He completed only 7 of 13 passes for 39 yards. His previous low was 46 yards.

Punter Thomas Morstead had as many touches as Kamara had carries and two more punts than Michael Thomas had catches. Morstead punted three times. The Saints’ other possession, not counting the end of the half, was a turnover on downs.

The Cowboys scored on three of five possessions, gaining 229 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 15 of 17 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott had 14 carries for 39 yards and caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.