Drew Brees named NFC offensive player of the month

The Saints have one more game to play in November, but quarterback Drew Brees has already been named the NFC’s top offensive player of the month.

The NFL made the announcement on Thursday morning and Brees will be able to add to his sparkling season against the Cowboys in Dallas on Thursday night. The game will be the fifth of the month for the Saints and they bring a 4-0 record into the matchup thanks in large part to Brees’ efforts.

Brees went 84-of-113 for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of those first four games. His lowest yardage output in a game came against the Falcons on Thanksgiving, but Brees buttressed his 171 yards and lone interception of the stretch with four touchdown passes.

All four of those touchdowns were thrown to undrafted players, including two who caught the first touchdowns of their pro careers, and Brees has hit 13 different players for touchdowns so far this season. He’s thrown 29 touchdowns overall and the interception against Atlanta was just his second of the year, which goes along with the team’s record and a completion percentage of 76.4 as big reasons why Brees is the MVP favorite heading into the final stretch of the regular season.