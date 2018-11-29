Freddie Kitchens has Baker Mayfield’s back

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made plenty of waves this week with his candid comments about former Browns coach Hue Jackson. Current Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has no qualms about the various things Mayfield said.

“I promise you this, Baker’s not going to blow smoke up anybody’s ass,” Kitchens told reporters on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So, if he said it, that’s what he feels, and I’m standing behind Baker Mayfield. I don’t care about anybody that doesn’t work in this building and what they think about what he said, all right? That what I stand behind is him and these players in this locker room. . . .

“First of all, I don’t have a problem with Baker saying anything like [his remarks after the game]. The guy spoke what he felt to be true and I don’t know when it became big news to speak the truth. If that’s what he feels, then he should voice it. I mean, Hard Knocks is in here, everybody’s looking for a story. Well, he’s giving you a story. He’s telling you the truth. Everybody’s wanting an inside look at the truth, well hell, that’s the truth.”

Beyond supporting Mayfield’s right to speak his mind, Kitchens also seems to vouch for the accuracy of Mayfield’s public criticisms of Hue Jackson, short on details as they may be. Which will surely further endear Kitchens to Mayfield, perhaps setting the stage for the Browns to stick with the status quo come 2019, making Gregg Williams the head coach and keeping Kitchens as the offensive coordinator.

But then there’s the reality that Kitchens will inevitably position himself for a head-coaching job based on his work with Mayfield, if Kitchens continues as the coordinator. So maybe, just maybe, the best way to carry the 2018 vibe into 2019 will be to make Kitchens not Williams the next head coach.