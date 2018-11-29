Freddie Kitchens has Baker Mayfield’s back

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made plenty of waves this week with his candid comments about former Browns coach Hue Jackson. Current Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has no qualms about the various things Mayfield said.

“I promise you this, Baker’s not going to blow smoke up anybody’s ass,” Kitchens told reporters on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “So, if he said it, that’s what he feels, and I’m standing behind Baker Mayfield. I don’t care about anybody that doesn’t work in this building and what they think about what he said, all right? That what I stand behind is him and these players in this locker room. . . .

“First of all, I don’t have a problem with Baker saying anything like [his remarks after the game]. The guy spoke what he felt to be true and I don’t know when it became big news to speak the truth. If that’s what he feels, then he should voice it. I mean, Hard Knocks is in here, everybody’s looking for a story. Well, he’s giving you a story. He’s telling you the truth. Everybody’s wanting an inside look at the truth, well hell, that’s the truth.”

Beyond supporting Mayfield’s right to speak his mind, Kitchens also seems to vouch for the accuracy of Mayfield’s public criticisms of Hue Jackson, short on details as they may be. Which will surely further endear Kitchens to Mayfield, perhaps setting the stage for the Browns to stick with the status quo come 2019, making Gregg Williams the head coach and keeping Kitchens as the offensive coordinator.

But then there’s the reality that Kitchens will inevitably position himself for a head-coaching job based on his work with Mayfield, if Kitchens continues as the coordinator. So maybe, just maybe, the best way to carry the 2018 vibe into 2019 will be to make Kitchens not Williams the next head coach.

20 responses to “Freddie Kitchens has Baker Mayfield’s back

  3. So is the Browns season over or are we hyping a UFC fight between a 23 year old short QB and a 53 year old man.

    Even when the Browns are a good team the media finds way to not cover it. It’s the Manziel years all over again. Did you know that in between Manziel posts of who he was mad at that day during his rookie year the Browns were actually first place in their division. Yeah, no one else did either.

  6. “Freddie Kitchens has Baker Mayfield’s back”

    Oh good! I didn’t know how I was going to sleep tonight wondering weather or not Freddie had Bakers back

  7. The problem with loudmouths like Baker is: They can dish it, but can’t take it. It’s obvious he’s just thin skinned. Looking forward to watching someone bust his mouth on the field.

  9. So a guy trying to get a OC job (permanent) is backing the teams franchise QB instead of not backing him? Stunning news! I`m so surprised, great story.

  10. Mayfield is clearly a first ballot hof’er for beating the Bengals 32nd ranked def. Fitzpatrick has strung together much more impressive wins (which includes beating the Saints)and he is a career back up. You are 4-6-1, no one outside of CLE is impressed. Media sticks the mic in his face because they know his response will be stupid, arrogant, and immature.

  14. The problem with all you haters is that you all are wannabees and have never been in a locker room. You simply don’t know how the dynamics of a team and its coaches work. The loyalty and closeness that develops is beyond` your understanding. Sorry if that hurts your ego.

  15. Like I said… Hue Jackson never gave Baker a chance to compete for the starting job and if Tyrod Taylor hadn’t gotten injured he may have been on the bench all season. Now Baker may be rookie of the year and would have been denied even playing if Taylor hadn’t gone down. One thing Baker Mayfield isn’t it is phony and his teammates will bleed out for him. He is a leader of men and Hue Jackson wasn’t a leader of anyone because the players didn’t respect him because he didn’t earn it.

  16. Baker is pretty mouthy for a kid with four pretty good (not great) games on his resume. In gratuitously trashing a second rate fired coach like Jackson, Mayfield is simultaneously kicking a guy when he is down while reinforcing Mayfield’s well earned reputation as a punk. Instead of having Mayfield’s back, the supposed adult in the room (i.e. that offensive coordinator)should clue him on class and professionalism.

  18. Let the kid talk as long as he can back it up. I never understood why a grown man would sit around rooting for a 23 year old young man to fail just because he doesn’t like his personality.

