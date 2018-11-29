Fritz Pollard Alliance recommends 11 minority candidates for head-coaching vacancies

Getty Images

As owners who are considering making a coaching change consider their options (and inevitably develop a wish list), the group that promotes the hiring of minority candidates has recommended 11 for consideration.

Via Mike Jones of USA Today, they are: Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores; Cowboys defensive backs coach/pass defense coordinator Kris Richard; Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley; Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards; Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy; Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong; Falcons assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris; Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier; former Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin; Bengals assistant to the head coach coach Hue Jackson; and former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

Given the current trends in the NFL, the coaches with expertise on the offensive side of the ball are more likely to get consideration. Bieniemy stands out in that regard, especially since he’s the latest Andy Reid lieutenant to prove his ability to run an effective offense. Indeed, the Kansas City offense arguably is better under Bieniemy than it was under Bears coach Matt Nagy and Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Caldwell, whose background comes on the offensive side of the ball, took the Colts to a Super Bowl and a chronically underachieving Lions team to the playoffs. The Lions fired him after the 2017 season, despite a 9-7 record.

It’s been believed for several years that an increase in minority head coaches will happen when more minority coaches get opportunities to coordinate offenses. That’s arguably never been more true than it is now. So as the Fritz Pollard Alliance promotes current assistants for head-coaching jobs, it also should be promoting lower-level assistants for offensive coordinator positions.