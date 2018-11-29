Harrison Smith on Trubisky hit: It was a tough, quick decision

Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith plans to appeal the $10,026 fine the NFL levied for his hit on Mitchell Trubisky, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

“It was kind of a tough, quick decision on the play,” Smith said.

Trubisky has yet to return to action from the right shoulder he injured on the play. He will miss a second consecutive start this week, with backup Chase Daniel expected to play against the Giants on Sunday.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt. I definitely don’t like that,” Smith said.

Smith hit Trubisky after Trubisky threw himself to the ground at the end of a run. Trubisky did not make a feet first slide, but the league made it a point of emphasis this season that a quarterback “not have to slide feet first to be considered to be giving himself up.”

Thus, Smith appears unlikely to win his appeal.