Jalen Ramsey misses practice again Thursday

Getty Images

The Jaguars expected cornerback Jalen Ramsey to return to practice Thursday. He didn’t.

The team listed him as did not practice.

Ramsey injured his knee in Sunday’s game, and coach Doug Marrone acknowledged Wednesday that Ramsey’s status for this week’s game is in doubt.

Ramsey has not missed a game since entering the NFL.

The Jaguars play the Colts on Sunday and the Titans four days later.

Jacksonville also practiced without receiver DJ Chark (quadricep) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) Thursday.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) was a full participant, while defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle) and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (back) were among those limited.