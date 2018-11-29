Jets will decide between Darnold or McCown depending on “who’s the healthiest”

Getty Images

The Jets don’t know who their starting quarterback will be on Sunday because neither option is completely healthy.

Sam Darnold is nursing a foot injury that caused him to miss the last two games, and Josh McCown is nursing back and thumb injuries that he suffered while filling in for Darnold, and head coach Todd Bowles indicated that the one who starts on Sunday will be the one whose injury is affecting him less.

“We’ll see who’s the healthiest,” Bowles said.

Both quarterbacks practiced today, but both were limited.

Neither Darnold nor McCown has played particularly well, but the Jets would like to get Darnold back on the field and see if the rookie can improve as he gets more experience. The other option is backup Davis Webb, who would play if neither Darnold and McCown are healthy.