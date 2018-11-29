Joe Flacco returns to practice

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is back on the field.

Flacco did not practice or play the last two weeks because of a hip injury and he remained out of practice on Wednesday, but things changed on Thursday. Flacco is working with the rest of the team at practice a few days before the Ravens will head to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

Official word on how much Flacco did at practice will have to wait until after the session, but Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic called him “definitely limited” in the portion of practice open to the media.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that it will be a process for Flacco to get back on track after missing the last two weeks. Harbaugh did not say whether that means Lamar Jackson will be starting for the third straight week, but any talk of a process certainly points in that direction.