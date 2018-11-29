Joe Flacco returns to practice

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is back on the field.

Flacco did not practice or play the last two weeks because of a hip injury and he remained out of practice on Wednesday, but things changed on Thursday. Flacco is working with the rest of the team at practice a few days before the Ravens will head to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

Official word on how much Flacco did at practice will have to wait until after the session, but Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic called him “definitely limited” in the portion of practice open to the media.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that it will be a process for Flacco to get back on track after missing the last two weeks. Harbaugh did not say whether that means Lamar Jackson will be starting for the third straight week, but any talk of a process certainly points in that direction.

  2. By “definitely limited,” does he mean he just stood there like a statue when lining up at wide receiver on the Ravens trick plays?

  4. He hasn’t been in the playoffs in 3 years and yet he STILL has more career playoff wins than the following

    Aaron Rodgers
    Eli Manning
    Russel Wilson
    Drew Brees
    Phillip Rivers
    Matt Ryan
    Cam Newton
    Andrew Luck

  7. humbleminded85 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    ———–

    Historically Flacco had played really well in the postseason. Numerous times he had impressive performances against the Patriots.

  8. humbleminded85 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    *************************************************************************

    Just shows you what can happen when you’re consistently surrounded by a good defense and have the benefit of guys like Pitta and Ray Rice to bail out an otherwise mediocre passing game.

  11. “humbleminded85 says:
    November 29, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    He hasn’t been in the playoffs in 3 years and yet he STILL has more career playoff wins than the following”

    He is also .500 since signing his monster deal.
    What is your point?
    Wins are a team stat, not a QB stat.

  12. I dont think anyone is a debating Flacco’s postseason success. Although he was 3-2 his first 2 seasons with a 1/6 TD/INT ratio. However outside of the postseason, there is the regular season where you must do well to make the playoffs. His postseason success doesnt mean he isnt a very average QB in the regular season. Flacco has had 2 seasons with a QB rating over 90.

