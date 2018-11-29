Jordan Phillips eager to face Dolphins after being released in October

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips wasn’t exactly crushed by the decision of the Miami Dolphins to release him in October.

Phillips took to instagram after his release saying he was “free at last, free at last” to be jettisoned from Miami. He continued on to say he wished nothing bad toward his former teammates, but “I couldn’t be happier to be out of there.”

Phillips is looking to channel those feelings into Sunday’s meeting between the Bills and Dolphins in Miami.

“Most people that leave Miami, that’s really when their career gets started,” Phillips said, via Steven Wine of the Associated Press. “Things have definitely turned around since I’ve been here. Fans love me. My teammates love me.”

Phillips didn’t specify the exact targets of his frustration toward the Dolphins. However, he vowed to make any points he had to make in the game on Sunday.

“Whoever has something coming to them is going to get it on Sunday,” he said.

Phillips was a second round pick of the Dolphins in 2015. He has appeared in seven games for Buffalo after being claimed off waivers, recording 11 tackles with two passes defended.