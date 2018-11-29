Josh Gordon finds it different and exciting to play meaningful late season games

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon hasn’t played a lot of NFL games over the years and all the games he played before being traded to the Patriots were for the Browns, so he doesn’t have much experience playing meaningful games late in the regular season.

The exception came in 2014 when Gordon rejoined the Browns for the final five games of the season after serving one of his suspensions. The Browns were 7-4 when Gordon returned, but they went on to lose their final five games to wind up with a losing record.

Gordon’s not coming in cold this time. He’s been a big contributor for the Patriots and is enjoying the chance to experience life on a team with high expectations for how they will finish out the year.

“It’s different, that’s for sure,” Gordon said, via ESPN.com. “It’s exciting. It’s motivational for me, and for everybody. I’ve never really got the opportunity before, considering the circumstances. So it’s great to have the opportunity now.”

Gordon has 31 catches for 547 yards and two touchdowns and said he believes there’s “a lot more room to expand upon and potential to be reached.” If he does reach it, it will help his and the Patriots’ chances of playing well beyond the regular season.