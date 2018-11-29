JuJu Smith-Schuster: I’m helped by eating off Antonio Brown’s plate

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has led the Steelers in receptions for the last six seasons and receiving yards for the last five seasons, but that’s on pace to change this year.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is leading the Steelers in both categories, but the second-year wideout said that there’s no issue about that inside the wide receiver room. Smith-Schuster says there’s “no consideration” given to the numbers because the top goal is team success and because Brown’s presence is a major reason why his numbers are so good in the first place.

“Obviously, he’s been here for [nine] years,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s getting double teamed, triple teamed; it’s hard, you know? But he still makes his plays and he still has the explosive plays that he’s making. And for me to be a young guy, me and [running back James Conner] and some of the other guys are being able to eat off his plate because of what he’s done in the past.”

Smith-Schuster may be eating off of Brown’s plate, but Brown’s hardly starving. He’s tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 11 and is on pace for season totals largely in line with his usual production even as he’s made room for Smith-Schuster’s rise this season.