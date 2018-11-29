Justin Tucker named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

For a lot of kickers, missing two kicks in a month wouldn’t be particularly notable but Justin Tucker isn’t most kickers.

The Ravens kicker entered October as the NFL’s all-time leader in both field goal and extra point percentage, but he missed one field goal and the first extra point of his career before the month was out. Tucker got through November just fine, however.

He made three field goals and an extra point in a loss to the Steelers to open the month and then returned from a bye to hit three more field goals and another extra point in a 24-21 win over the Bengals. Tucker remained perfect against the Raiders last Sunday by hitting two field goals and four extra points.

That adds up to 14-of-14 on all his kicks and Tucker was named the AFC’s special teams player of the month on Thursday in honor of that performance. It’s the sixth time that Tucker has been awarded the prize, which is the most for any kicker in NFL history, and he also took the honors in September.