Kyle Shanahan was surprised anyone claimed Reuben Foster

AP

When San Francisco cut linebacker Reuben Foster following a domestic violence arrest at the team hotel, many thought that could be his last chance in the NFL, and that if it wasn’t his last chance, he was going to have to do a lot of work to rehabilitate his image before any team would want him.

Instead, Washington claimed Foster on waivers. And San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was among those who didn’t see that coming.

“I was a little surprised,” Shanahan said. “I mean, not the team in particular, but that someone did. But someone did, and I saw it just like you guys did.”

Immediately after Foster was awarded to Washington on waivers, the team issued a statement saying he won’t play for them until the legal process concludes, and Foster was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, which allows him to keep collecting paychecks while not participating in team activities.