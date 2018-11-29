Latest #PFTPM takes deep dive on current NFL issues

PFTPM

Wednesday’s #PFTPM took a closer look at some of the more complicated issues currently percolating in the NFL, including the Reuben Foster and Eric Reid situations. If you have an hour or so that requires background noise, you should give it a listen.

I suppose I could go for a more compelling sales pitch, but are you really going to decide whether to listen based on the words I type in this space? It’s just filler, anyway. The meat is in the podcast. And I’d like for you to listen to it, if you’re so inclined.

In addition to the various topics addressed, I answer a bunch of questions from the @PFTPMPosse. Which probably won’t get you to listen, if you’re already not inclined to listen.

But, yes, at least I tried.