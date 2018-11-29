Marlon Mack (concussion) cleared to practice

Getty Images

The Colts had plenty of players absent from practice on Wednesday, due to injury. One of them returned on Wednesday.

Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 reports that running back Marlon Mack returned to practice on Thursday, despite a concussion.

Mack sustained the head injury during Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Injuries have limited him to seven games this year, but he has gained 556 rushing yards in those contests, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Nyhem Hines would take over as the starter, if Mack couldn’t play.

Chappell also reports that center Ryan Kelly remains out of practice with a knee injury. Kelly suffered the injury in Week 11, and he missed the Week 12 game.