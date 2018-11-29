Mitchell Trubisky isn’t throwing yet

Getty Images

Thursday morning’s report that the Bears are set to start Chase Daniel at quarterback against the Giants this Sunday hasn’t been confirmed by the Bears, but there’s no sign that they will be moving in another direction.

Mitchell Trubisky was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his right shoulder and head coach Matt Nagy said that the same will be true at Thursday’s session. Nagy also outlined one of Trubisky’s limitations and it’s a pretty big one even when you take into account the fact that Trubisky is a good running quarterback.

Nagy said that Trubisky did not throw on Wednesday and will not throw on Thursday, so his practice involvement will be limited to other activities once again on Thursday.

Friday will bring official injury designations for this weekend and all the evidence on hand would make it surprising if Trubisky isn’t ruled out for the second straight week.