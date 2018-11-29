Ndamukong Suh mostly quiet about Lions days

Getty Images

When some players return to a former home, the reception is warm.

That probably won’t be the case Sunday when Ndamukong Suh goes back to Detroit.

The Rams defensive tackle had little to say about his years with the Lions, though what he said made his feelings pretty clear.

“I’ll refrain from my comments about the organization,” Suh said, via Rich hammond of the Orange County Register. “The city is an amazing city. Great people there. I’m looking forward to seeing a bunch of people. . . . But I’ll refrain from [comments about] the organization.”

Of course, simple finances might simply explain Suh’s decision to leave Detroit after his first five seasons, since the Dolphins waved a $114 million contract in front of him. The Rams were quick to swoop in when the Dolphins grew tired of him, happy to add him to an all-star defense that also included offseason trades for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

“I think he’s done a really nice job,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I think the thing that has been impressive is the versatility that he displays. You don’t often see guys that have been dominant interior rushers and dominant interior players have the ability to seamlessly transition to do a variety of different things.”

The Rams have also given Suh the chance he’s never had before — the hope for postseason success. He’s never won a playoff game, and he’s never been a part of a division winner, though that’s inevitable with the Rams. Just like the chilly reception when he rolls back into Detroit.