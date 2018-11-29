Ndamukong Suh omits Matthew Stafford from quarterback praise

Getty Images

Former Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh didn’t have much to say about the team that drafted him in 2010, and he specifically had little to say about Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford — and that said plenty.

“That’s a great quarterback in Jared [Goff],” Suh said Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I loved him. I’d say another guy that I enjoyed being around was Jay Cutler. Obviously, playing against him many years in the black and blue division up there in Detroit, being able to get to know him down in Miami, he’s a great dude. I enjoy the quarterbacks I’ve been around, but probably those two the most.”

Suh spent most of his career — five years — with Stafford. In contrast, Suh had only one season with Cutler and 11 games with Goff.

Suh stopped short of saying whether he’d like to step on (or otherwise inflict pain upon) Stafford on Sunday.

“He’s just another quarterback that’s in our way of getting where we want to go,” Suh said.

Whoever in Honolulu Blue is on the way to Stafford on Sunday had better block Suh effectively, because Suh may have something special in store for his former teammate.