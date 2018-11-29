OBJ aspires to top 2,000 receiving yards

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
No player in league history has generated more than 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aspires to be the first one to do it.

I’m trying to reach 2,000 yards,” Beckham said Thursday, via ESPN.com. “I’m trying to go for 20 TDs. One hundred receptions is tatted on me. Those are goals that hopefully in my career and future, along with championships and winning, because numbers don’t mean anything without winning. You can go home with 300 yards in a game with an L, it’s not going to feel good.”

Beckham quickly has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards through 11 games. And that development comes in a year in which Beckham hasn’t been as explosive as he’s been in the past.

“Like I said, it’s not a down year,” Beckham said. “My numbers are still my numbers. I guess that is where my mindset is different than everybody else. I expect way higher of myself.”

While he thinks it’s not a down year, he also thinks it’s not an up year.

“Yeah, I don’t feel like it’s quite there,” Beckham said. :Each year I come in 1,000 yards is a minimum. I don’t look at it like, ‘I need to get 1,000 yards.’ My season starts after 1,000 yards. I’m trying to see how many yards I can get after 1,000. Ten touchdowns minimum that is just the goal. For me, this year I came in with the mindset of being efficient. When I was in college and making plays, it’s third-and-11, being able to hit this first down and keep this drive alive. Just being effective and efficient.”

And winning, something the Giants haven’t nearly done enough of, regardless of Beckham’s stats. In his five years with the team, the Giants have one playoff appearance, a one-and-out embarrassment at Green Bay. If Beckham wants to be considered among the very best who ever played, he needs to start playing more frequently in January.

11 responses to “OBJ aspires to top 2,000 receiving yards

  2. I I I. Me Me Me.

    The Giants will never go anywhere with you buddy. Super Bowls with guys like Boss, Smith, Maningham, And Nicks. Self-less dudes that never put themselves before the team. Cruz didn’t say a word when Nicks exploded in the playoffs. I can’t watch this pathetic excuse for a “team” anymore.

  4. As much as I’m not a beckham fan, it’s been pretty well proven that elite wide receivers can’t take a team to the playoffs on their own, like with Calvin Johnson. To be considered one of the best beckham needs to play consistently, not hurt the team with drops and fumbles and distractions, and come up with clutch plays when his team needs him along with the stats. Julio being on the Falcons for example doesn’t mean they go to the playoffs every year, but when they did get to the super bowl he was dominant, making insane plays. That’s how Beckham can prove himself, and so far he hasn’t.

  5. “If Beckham wants to be considered among the very best who ever played, he needs to start playing more frequently in January.”
    Incorrect. Randy Moss is considered 1 of the very best to ever play by nearly everyone and only went to the playoffs 7 years and played 15 playoff games in his entire career. In those 7 years Moss only averaged 75 or more yards once and had only 54 receptions on 112 targets although he did have 10 touchdowns I don’t see anyone arguing that those numbers are what’s helped classify him as 1 of the best of all time.

  8. If Megatron can’t do it it can’t be done. OBJ is a shadow of what Megatron was. There’s no way OBJ has the toughness to take the hits Megatron did to pick up the garbage yards that are gonna take you into range of 2k yards.

  9. SundaySwamiSaysDontDisagreeWithPftOrYourCommentWontBePosted says:
    November 29, 2018 at 5:12 pm
    “If Beckham wants to be considered among the very best who ever played, he needs to start playing more frequently in January.”
    Incorrect. Randy Moss is considered 1 of the very best to ever play by nearly everyone and only went to the playoffs 7 years and played 15 playoff games in his entire career.

    ———

    So that’s 15 more than OBJ has played

  10. Why not personal goals, hell management and coaches already proved to you they are NOT trying to win games, wink, wink at least in the second half anyway.

