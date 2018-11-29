Patrick Peterson wants to be cornerstone for Cardinals’ rebuild

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson said Deion Sanders is speaking for Deion Sanders not for the Cardinals cornerback. Peterson insists he is not “trying to escape” Arizona as Sanders claimed on First Take.

Instead Peterson said he “no doubt” wants to finish his career with the Cardinals.

“I can’t control what’s coming out of Deion’s mouth,” Peterson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “. . .I had nothing to do with that.”

Peterson, who requested a trade before the Oct. 30 deadline, now wants to follow Larry Fitzgerald in spending his career with the Cardinals. Arizona has Peterson under contract through 2020.

“I want to follow in that man’s shoes,” Peterson said in referring to Peterson. “He’s been here forever, 15 years, being a cornerstone of this Arizona Cardinals organization. I feel like I’m next in line. So we’ll see what happens.”

Fitzgerald said Peterson is on his way to becoming the face of the franchise.

“You talk about Aeneas Williams and Roger Wehrli, the All-Poo, Hall of Fame-caliber players, Patrick is that,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s an unbelievable ambassador for this team in the community, and represents himself and wife and daughter. He’s everything you want in a football player, not only on the field but off the field.

“We are fortunate to have him here and contributing what he does for this team. I hope it’s for years to come. He and David [Johnson] and Josh [Rosen], they are the franchise’s players right now, and the organization is in great hands.”