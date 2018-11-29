Rams expect Aqib Talib to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Cornerback Aqib Talib targeted this Sunday’s game against the Lions for his return from an ankle injury a while ago, but head coach Sean McVay took a more cautious approach to questions about when Talib would be back in the lineup.

Talib was officially designated to return from injured reserve this week and he took part in practice with the team on Wednesday. It seems to have gone well because McVay has moved to a more optimistic tone.

McVay said on Wednesday that he anticipates having Talib in the lineup against Detroit. McVay said that the veteran looked good in practice, but there hasn’t been a determination about how much Talib will play at this point.

Sam Shields, Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman have seen the majority of the time at corner alongside Marcus Peters since Talib was injured and the determination about Talib’s playing time will affect how much they see the field as well.