Randall Cobb: Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to light everybody up this week

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, but he thinks he’ll be back in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Cobb is making another prediction about what will happen this weekend and it has to do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers fielded questions about his recent play on Wednesday and said he does not feel like he’s doing anything different despite less impressive results than he’s enjoyed in other seasons.

On Thursday, Cobb said he thinks Rodgers is going to have a day that quiets some of those concerns.

“I’m excited to get back out there because I know with all the noise that’s been said over the past week about him, he’s getting ready to light everybody up this week,” Cobb said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to helping him out.”

Given what Philip Rivers and the Chargers did to their defense last weekend, the Cardinals are a pretty good opponent to pick for a breakout game. The Packers have a couple of others on their schedule as well, but the Packers have dug themselves a big enough hole that winning out might not wind up getting them back into the playoffs.