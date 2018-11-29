Randy Gregory roughing penalty leads to Saints’ touchdown

AP

The Cowboys owned the Saints until Randy Gregory roughed punter Thomas Morstead.

That’s all the new life the Saints needed.

Drew Brees took advantage of the 15-yard penalty, with a 30-yard touchdown throw to Keith Kirkwood three plays later. Combined with a Wil Lutz field goal on the opening drive of the second half, the Saints have reduced their deficit to 13-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Brees, who threw for only 39 yards in the first half, has completed 13 of 22 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys, who had 229 yards in the first half, managed only 17 yards in the third quarter.

Saints fullback Zach Line has left the sideline for the locker room to be examined for a concussion. His return is questionable.