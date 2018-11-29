Report: Accuser intends to participate in investigation against Reuben Foster

AP

Domestic violence charges against Reuben Foster fell apart in May when the victim, ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis, recanted her claims against the then San Francisco 49ers linebacker.

Ennis, still involved with Foster despite the prior incident, was again the focal point of this weekend’s incident with Foster that resulted in his release from the 49ers. However, one key aspect appears to be different this time around.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Ennis intends to participate in the investigations against Foster stemming from Saturday night’s incident at a Tampa hotel.

“We are moving forward,” said Adante Pointer, a lawyer who is representing Foster’s accuser. “She will participate in the process.”

Foster was claimed off waivers by the Washington Redskins on Monday and placed on the Commissioner Exempt list as the league investigates the charges against him from this weekend.

Foster had been accused of leaving her bruised and with a ruptured ear drum following a February incident in Los Gatos, Calif. He was charged with one felony for that violent act, another felony for forcefully attempting to prevent the victim from reporting the crime, and a third felony for possessing an assault weapon. Foster is also charged with a misdemeanor for possessing a large capacity magazine.

After Ennis recanted the domestic violence claims, Foster pleaded no contest to a weapons charge and an additional marijuana charge led to Foster being suspended for the first two games of the season.