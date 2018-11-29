Report: Bears plan to start Chase Daniel on Sunday

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky was able to do enough work at practice to earn a limited listing on the Bears’ injury report Wednesday, but a return to the starting lineup may not come for at least another week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears plan to start Chase Daniel at quarterback against the Giants on Sunday. Daniel started in Chicago’s Thanksgiving win over the Lions while Trubisky was inactive due to the right shoulder injury he is still dealing with this week.

Garafolo also reports that Trubisky could play right now, but that the team is choosing to play it safe. Head coach Matt Nagy has hinted that the team would go in this direction by comparing Trubisky’s situation to the one the team was in with linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson earlier this season.

Both those players were held out of two straight games earlier this year to ensure they recovered fully from injuries before getting back on the field. The Bears won both of those games and they’ll be hoping that things play out the same way if Trubisky is sidelined again this week.