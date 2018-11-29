Report: Ken Whisenhunt to interview for Georgia Tech job

Getty Images

Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is slated to take a little time away from the team to interview for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy.

Whisenhunt will interview this weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Chargers will be traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, and the interview is presumably on Saturday.

According to Sam Fortier of The Athletic, Whisenhunt was downplaying any talk of him being a candidate at Georgia Tech just an hour before Schefter reported that he was interviewing.

“I heard about that when I walked off the field yesterday,” Whisenhunt said. “I’ve been so busy from that I haven’t even had a chance to think about it. I had no idea that I was really a candidate for that. I’m certainly flattered that people think that, but my focus is on the Steelers. . . . I don’t have any interest in it being a distraction whatsoever.”

Whisenhunt played his college football at Georgia Tech. His coaching experience is almost entirely in the NFL, with two seasons at Vanderbilt in 1995 and 1996 his only experience at the college level.