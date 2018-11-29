Report: Kliff Kingsbury headed to USC as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury apparently has decided to stay in college football and forgo a chance to coach in the NFL.

TrojanInsider reports that USC has hired Kingsbury as its new offensive coordinator. He still could change his mind, obviously, but Kingsbury apparently has ruled out a move to the NFL for 2019.

His phone reportedly was “ringing off the hook” from NFL teams interested in hiring the former Texas Tech head coach.

Kingsbury, 39, played in one NFL game as a quarterback with the Jets in 2005. He also spent time with the Patriots, Saints and in the CFL.

Since becoming a college coach in 2008, Kingsbury has coached Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes.

His success coaching quarterbacks would have made him a hot commodity once the NFL silly season begins in January, with Kingsbury likely having his pick of several teams.