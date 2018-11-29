Report: “Not looking good” for Tyron Smith on Thursday night

Getty Images

The Cowboys had left tackle Tyron Smith in uniform last Thursday against Washington, but Cameron Fleming started in his place and played the entire way in a Thanksgiving win.

Smith did not practice this week as he continues to deal with a stinger and an elbow injury and he was listed as questionable to face the Saints on Thursday night as a result. With about 12 hours to go before kickoff, it’s shaping up to be Fleming providing protection for Dak Prescott again this week.

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Smith’s chances of playing against the Saints are “not looking good.” If he does not play, Smith will have 10 days to get healthy ahead of what’s shaping up to be a massive game against the Eagles in Week 14.

Right guard Zack Martin and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo were also listed as questionable for the Cowboys, but both of them were able to practice in a limited fashion this week.