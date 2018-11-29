Richard Sherman: I don’t really have a relationship with Russell Wilson

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman insists he hasn’t had Sunday’s return to Seattle circled on his calendar. The fans and city likely always hold a warm spot in Sherman’s heart.

But Sherman doesn’t seem to miss much, saying, “It will be good to get back there and see some old faces, but football is football.”

He called the Seahawks a “middle of the road” team and said he has no relationship with Russell Wilson.

“I don’t really have a relationship with Russell. We were teammates in a special time for the franchise,” Sherman said, via video from Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Wilson said during his press conference that he has “tons of respect” for Sherman. Sherman didn’t express similar sentiments.

When asked about Wilson’s ability to extend plays, Sherman said, “Yeah, I’ve also seen him throw five picks in a game, so you also what he’s capable of on both sides of it. You understand that he can be defended.”

Wilson threw five interceptions in a 2016 loss to Green Bay.

The Seahawks cut Sherman to save $11 million in salary cap space for 2018. Sherman, 30, was coming off a torn Achilles.

“You just expect that once you’ve done so much for a franchise that they wouldn’t cut you when you’re hurt,” Sherman said, via David Lomabardi of The Athletic.

Sherman added that Seattle hasn’t cut many other players when they were hurt.

Sherman may not have had the game at Seattle circled on his calendar, but he sounds like he is looking forward to it.