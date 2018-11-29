Richard Sherman: I don’t really have a relationship with Russell Wilson

Posted by Charean Williams on November 29, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman insists he hasn’t had Sunday’s return to Seattle circled on his calendar. The fans and city likely always hold a warm spot in Sherman’s heart.

But Sherman doesn’t seem to miss much, saying, “It will be good to get back there and see some old faces, but football is football.”

He called the Seahawks a “middle of the road” team and said he has no relationship with Russell Wilson.

“I don’t really have a relationship with Russell. We were teammates in a special time for the franchise,” Sherman said, via video from Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Wilson said during his press conference that he has “tons of respect” for Sherman. Sherman didn’t express similar sentiments.

When asked about Wilson’s ability to extend plays, Sherman said, “Yeah, I’ve also seen him throw five picks in a game, so you also what he’s capable of on both sides of it. You understand that he can be defended.”

Wilson threw five interceptions in a 2016 loss to Green Bay.

The Seahawks cut Sherman to save $11 million in salary cap space for 2018. Sherman, 30, was coming off a torn Achilles.

“You just expect that once you’ve done so much for a franchise that they wouldn’t cut you when you’re hurt,” Sherman said, via David Lomabardi of The Athletic.

Sherman added that Seattle hasn’t cut many other players when they were hurt.

Sherman may not have had the game at Seattle circled on his calendar, but he sounds like he is looking forward to it.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Richard Sherman: I don’t really have a relationship with Russell Wilson

  5. You see why Seattle jettisoned people like Bennet and Sherman. All about them. Theres a reason why Seattle is a steady team still.

  7. All of us Seahawks fans loved Sherman – but lets face it – heading into this year – Richard Sherman, CLiff Avril, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson and Jeremy Lane all were out….and NONE of them have had an impact for another team this year. That in itself must kill a popoff like Richard Sherman who assumed he would be rolling in this week with the 49ers in playoff contention and the Hawks would be in last place. Not so fast.

    Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll – both Richard’s targets in the past and over the summer are getting the last laugh. The coup de grace is a Doug Baldwin TD this weekend competing w/ Sherman….make no mistake about it – that is goal #2 (after winning) with the Hawks offense.

  16. Let’s get the timeline straight…You were running your mouth about the franchise and Carroll while still employed. Sounded like you were over the whole team and “kumbaya” meetings, and you said they “lost their way”…looks like they did you a favor by cutting you early so you could get that “good deal” you brokered for yourself. You knew you were leaving that last game in Arizona. So please, get over yourself.

  17. All of us Seahawks fans loved Sherman – but lets face it – heading into this year – Richard Sherman, CLiff Avril, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson and Jeremy Lane all were out….and NONE of them have had an impact for another team this year.
    =====

    C’mon. The Seahawks would LOVE to have Avril and Kam, and they’d be better for it. It simply isn’t an option.

    They’re certainly not BETTER having lost them.

    Sherm is PFFs #34 rated corner… Bennett #37 DE… not the All-Pro types they WERE, but they could have made the D better, if not for all the baggage they carried.

  18. Bag on Sherman because he doesn’t look at the game through a fan’s eye. Remember, players are not football fans. They have no loyalty to a team or it’s fan base. They play the game for money and will go wherever the money happens to be. What Sherman said is he doesn’t really know Wilson. They obviously weren’t friends and didn’t hang out together. They played on the same team as teammates. He isn’t a Seattle Seahawks fan. He probably isn’t a 49ers fan either. Likely doesn’t watch football for entertainment. Playing football is his job. I don’t like Richard Sherman as an individual. He is smug and pretentious. But I wont knock him for showing the reality of being a professional player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!