Rob Gronkowski returns to Patriots injury report

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to the Patriots lineup and caught a touchdown last Sunday after missing the team’s previous two games with back and ankle injuries.

There was no sign of any medical issues during the win over the Jets as he played all but one offensive snap and things continued to look good on the health front Wednesday. Gronkowski didn’t appear on New England’s injury report in any category, but he was back on Thursday.

Gronkowski was a limited participant for the Patriots as they continued preparations for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. The back and ankle were again listed as the reasons for his appearance on the list and Friday will bring the next update on Gronkowski’s status.

In more positive news, tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) went from not practicing to limited participation. Allen did not play against the Jets.

Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and safety Nate Ebner (knee) were both limited participants for the second straight day.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Rob Gronkowski returns to Patriots injury report

  2. Gronk (and I know you aren’t reading this), just retire at the end of the season. It’s not worth it. If down the road “they” don’t vote you into the Hall of Fame
    because you quit, the heck with them. You have to live with your body, they don’t.

    You’ll have your money, you’ll have your rep as maybe the best ever at your position and you’ll have what remains
    of your health. In actuality NOT making the HoF would be better as every time a TE gets in, there will be days of “What about Gronk? How does this guy compare?”
    In your career you’ve acted like a goofball but haven’t spent like one. Stay that course.

  3. No medical issues during Jets game? did you not see the huge arm brace all game long??? And no shock he’s on the injury report – he’s been playing hurt all season with back and ankle trouble.

  4. I see him playing as little as possible for the rest of his career which I believe will be the end of this season. If he keeps playing with a back problem, and I know personally what that’s all about, he’ll be walking either like Quasimodo or like he’s got a pole up his spine by the time he’s 50. He was a great player in his heyday, which is no longer today, nor is it likely to be any upcoming tomorrows.

  5. There were “no sign of any medical issues during the win over the Jets”?

    Gronk was wincing and grimacing all game on the sidelines.

    I think he’ll tough it out for the rest of the season before hanging it up, but all the injuries and abuse to his body has definitely caught up to him.

    Best just enjoy the finale to an amazing career – one of the best ever at the Tight End position.

  10. streetyson says:
    November 29, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    No medical issues during Jets game? did you not see the huge arm brace all game long???
    ———
    pretty sure he’s been wearing that arm brace every game for at least two years.

  11. Catching passes from Brady can be hazardous to your health. But I’m sure Gronk wouldn’t have it any other way. As Hyman Roth from the Godfather said, “this is the business we’ve chosen”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!