Robby Anderson wants long-term deal, not tender

Getty Images

Robby Anderson wants a long-term deal with the Jets. But have the Jets seen enough to commit to the receiver long term?

Is 23 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns enough to warrant a long-term deal?

“I think we all know what I’m capable of doing,” Anderson told Manish Mehta of the Daily News. “I think that’s obvious.”

Potential, though, probably means the Jets give Anderson a second-round restricted tender for some $3.1 million. That gives them another season to see if Anderson’s potential turns into production.

“I would hope not to be tendered,” said Anderson, who is making $633,000 in the final year of his three-year, $1.63 million contract. “Because I don’t want to be here for possibly just one more year. I want to be here for the long term. I feel like I worked hard. [The RFA tender] is a step up from where I’m at now. But I want to be here for the long term.”

The Jets think enough of Anderson that they turned down the Eagles’ offer of a fourth-round pick, according to Mehta.

Anderson made 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He wants more.

“I want to be one of the best to ever do it,” Anderson said. “That’s my goal and my mission. And I know that’s not going to happen overnight. It’s not going to happen in a year. It’s going to take time.