Russell Wilson turns 30

One of the surest signs of getting older is being amazed by the extent to which others are getting older. And here’s a fact that anyone who has been paying attention to the NFL should be amazed by: Russell Wilson is 30.

Today is Wilson’s 30th birthday, putting him smack dab in the middle of the great quarterbacks on the wrong side of 35 and the great quarterbacks on the right side of 25. In this golden age of quarterbacks, Wilson is the best of the in-betweeners, a franchise quarterback with seven years in, and plenty more to go.

Last year, Wilson told PFT Live that he plans to play until he’s 45. And there’s no reason to think he won’t reach that goal. He’s been healthy for most of his career, he rarely takes a big hit, and he takes great care of himself.

This year, Wilson leads a Seahawks team that many had written off. Instead, they’re playing their way into the playoffs, and they’ll likely continue to be relevant for as long as Wilson continues to play.

Which means there will be nothing happy about this birthday for fans of the 49ers, Cardinals, and Rams.