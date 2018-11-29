Saints get turnover but stopped at goal line

AP

The Saints got a takeaway. They got a successful replay challenge.

They did not get any points.

It began with 12:53 remaining in the second quarter when Marshon Lattimore forced an Amari Cooper fumble and then recovered it at the Dallas 39.

Lattimore borrowed Ezekiel Elliott‘s celebration, pulling $23 out of his sock to donate into the Salvation Army red kettle. (Lattimore wears No. 23. Elliott donated $21 for his jersey number.)

The Saints then benefited with a replay challenge after Drew Brees hit Dan Arnold to the Dallas 4 for 18 yards before Xavier Woods knocked the ball loose. Officials ruled it an incomplete pass, but Sean Payton challenged.

Al Riveron reversed the call from New York, giving the Saints the ball at the Dallas 7 after Michael Thomas recovered the fumble.

The Saints faced fourth-and-goal from the 1, but Alvin Kamara was stopped by Jeff Heath and DeMarcus Lawrence for no gain.

Payton now is out of challenges, and the Saints still have no points.

The Cowboys lead 10-0 late in the second quarter.