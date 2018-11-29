Sam Darnold hopes he’ll be able to play this week

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold took part in his first practice Wednesday after missing two games with a foot injury, and said afterward he’s holding out hope to he able to play this week against the Titans.

He was officially listed as limited, but was in pads and taking part in team periods for the first time since he was injured in Week Nine, and said he was “hopeful.”

“Felt really good today, got some action, so just going to continue to do what I can to get better and see where we go from here,” Darnold said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Coming back after today and actually practicing on it, being on it today and cutting and doing my drops, it’ll be interesting to see how it feels [Thursday]. I’m pretty optimistic about it though.”

Jets coach todd Bowles — who had previously declared Darnold both day-to-day and week-to-week — said only: “We’ll see how he progresses.”

Josh McCown started the previous two games, and took the first snap in practice Wednesday, with Darnold behind him. McCown was also listed as limited with back and thumb injuries.

Darnold played his worst game of his up-and-down rookie season in his last outing, when he threw four interceptions.