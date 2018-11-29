Scoring spree makes Eddie Jackson the NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson scored more touchdowns than a lot of offensive players in November.

The second-year player scored in three of Chicago’s four games this month and he has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month in recognition of those performances.

Jackson kicked off the month by returning a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown as the Bears ransacked the Bills 41-9 in Week Nine and then returned interceptions for touchdowns in each of the team’s last two games. His 27-yard score against the Vikings in Week 11 helped the Bears open up a big lead before holding on for a 25-20 win and he snapped a 16-16 fourth quarter tie against the Lions last week by returning a Matthew Stafford interception 41 yards for a score.

Jackson also scored two touchdowns during his rookie season, so his nose for the end zone has been in evidence for some time. He’ll try to add to that total against the Giants in Week 13.