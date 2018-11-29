Seahawks punter Michael Dickson named NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

If you’re going to play defense-and-field-position football, it helps to have a good punter.

And the Seahawks are quickly proving to have one of the best.

Rookie punter Michael Dickson was named the NFC’s special teams player of the month, as he continues to prove the value that made the Seahawks trade up in the draft to get him.

They gave up a sixth-rounder to move up seven spots in the fifth to take him, and he’s shown from day one to be a productive player. In November, he averaged 47.4 yards per punt net, with a long punt of 68 yards, dropping five punts inside the 20-yard line.

It’s rare for a punter to receive such notice instead of guys who score points of make flashy returns, but that’s how good Dickson has been.