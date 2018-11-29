Solomon Thomas: I need to stop talking about it and go do it

Getty Images

The 49ers were praised immediately after the 2017 draft for getting both Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster. It’s another example of how draft grades mean nothing for several years.

San Francisco cut Foster earlier this week after more off-field troubles. The best thing that can be said about Thomas is at least he’s still on the roster.

The No. 3 overall pick from 2017 hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft billing, but he still has time.

“I have my own expectations,” Thomas told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I’m definitely the hardest person on myself, and I want to make myself the best player and person I can be for this team. So I really set my expectations high, and I have go to follow them and chase them and work my butt off to go get it done.

“I’m not at my expectations right now. I’m not where I should be. I’m not playing like I want to. There’s a long way for me to go. It’s going to be a long journey, but I can definitely get there, and I can definitely prove to everyone who I am and why I was drafted where I was drafted. It’s going to be a journey, but I’m going to get there.”

49ers General Manager John Lynch argued against labeling Thomas a “bust,” and he’s right: It’s too early.

But San Francisco would love to see more production from Thomas, who has 19 tackles and one sack this season. Thomas wants to see more from Thomas, too.

“It’s a blessing that I get to do what I get to do, so I want to be the best player I can be for this team and myself, and I just want to go ball,” Thomas said. “I know I can. I just want to put it on film, and stop talking about it and just do it.”