Trumaine Johnson not feeling pressured to live up to Jets contract

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan hasn’t been shy about looking toward the offseason and the opportunity the team will have to improve by using their copious cap space to bring new players to the team.

It’s not something Maccagnan is totally unfamiliar with, however. The Jets threw some money around earlier this year and brought in several free agents, including cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

Johnson signed a five-year deal with $34 million in guaranteed money that is worth up to $72.5 million overall, but the team hasn’t seen much return on investment. He’s missed five games due to injury and hasn’t played all that well when he’s in the lineup.

Johnson calls his play “up and down,” but said the downs have nothing to do with pressure to live up to the contract.

“Not at all,” Johnson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “Not at all, to be honest with you. I came in here, my whole main focus was to flip this organization around and start winning games. Our goal was to go to the playoffs. Like I said, I’ve always been about winning where I’m at. But as far as pressure … no. I love the game. And I like going out there and competing no matter what’s going on.”

The Jets may be changing coaches this offseason and they’ll definitely bring in new players, but Johnson’s contract means he won’t be going anywhere so his play will be part of a long list of things that the Jets will hope is better come the new year.