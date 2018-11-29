Tyron Smith won’t play, leaving both teams without their LTs

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith gave it a go in pregame warmups, but it wasn’t to be. Smith will miss his second consecutive game with a stinger.

Smith did not practice this week, and Jason Garrett had called Smith a “game-time decision.”

Cameron Fleming will start in Smith’s place.

The Cowboys already had ruled out receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist).

Their other inactives are third quarterback Mike White and linebacker Chris Covington.

That means right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) will dress.

The Saints had ruled out only one player, with starting left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) due to miss his third consecutive game. Jermon Bushrod will start.

New Orleans made receiver Tommylee Lewis a healthy scratch.

The team’s other inactives are receiver Brandon Marshall, linebacker Manti Te'o, center Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.